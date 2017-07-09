Despite repeated warnings from police and pediatricians for parents and guardians not to leave kids alone in vehicles, another woman has been charged in Edmonton for doing just that.

Sunday afternoon at around 4 p.m., Edmonton police found a four-year-old child left alone in a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot in Ellerslie.

The vehicle was unlocked and had been left running for approximately 20-30 minutes, Staff Sgt. Tracy Gulinosky told CBC News.

People just don't get it! Arresting a mom right now for leaving her 4 year old in the car @edmontonpolice pic.twitter.com/r07fActOrH — @_SgtMaze

The mother was charged with causing a child to be in need of intervention under the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act.

"It really doesn't matter what time of year it is, whether it's super hot or super cold," Gulinosky said. "You can't leave your little ones in the car like that, unsupervised."

"If you see anything of that nature, call police," she asked.

It was the third case in four days in Edmonton that a woman was charged for leaving a child alone in a vehicle.

After a 22-year-old woman was charged Thursday night, police issued a press release called, "A vehicle is not a babysitter."

Reports of children being left in vehicles had become "almost a daily occurrence," Sgt. Lael Sauter with the EPS Child at Risk Response Team said Friday.