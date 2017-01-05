At a celebration Thursday of the Edmonton Police Service 125th anniversary, Chief Rod Knecht described how Edmonton came to have its own police force.

"A riot broke out when a local land agent tried to remove records from the Dominion Land office and relocate them to a town on the south side of the river," Knecht said.

That incident led to then-mayor Matthew McCauley issuing Bylaw 15 giving Edmonton the power to create constables.

In 1892, Edmonton's population was 700 and had one peace officer, P.D. Campbell, to oversee it.

Since then the Edmonton Police Service has grown to 2,600 employees and 720 vehicles.