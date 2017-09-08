Chi Lik Wong was killed in 2012 outside of his Crestwood home. His killer has never been found. (Edmonton Police)

Five years after an Edmonton businessman was gunned down outside his Crestwood home, police are asking for the public's assistance in finding his killer.

Restaurateur Chi Lik Wong was shot to death Sept. 9, 2012, in the driveway outside his home.

West division patrol members were called to Wong's home near 145th Street and 97th Avenue after reports about shots fired in the area.

Wong, 50, was pronounced dead. At the time, police said a suspect in a black van was seen speeding away from the scene.

The case was ruled a homicide within a matter of days but a suspect in the case has never been named.

'We certainly understand that fear'

Wong was the owner of the Dynasty Century Palace restaurant at 97th Street and 105th Avenue, and was a well-known figure within Edmonton's Chinese community.

"It's been five years since the Wong family lost their loved one to such a violent and tragic death," homicide Det. Alan Elliott said in a statement Friday.

"We're looking for any leads from the public that will help us progress our investigation."

Investigators are asking for any information in the case that may lead to an arrest. People should not be afraid to come forward, said Elliott.

"Sometimes people with evidence are too intimidated to come forward to police at the outset of such a traumatizing event.

"We certainly understand that fear, though we're hopeful that anyone with information regarding this murder will feel more comfortable now to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

