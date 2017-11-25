The Edmonton police officer who was thrown into the air by a speeding vehicle and then stabbed in an attack that gripped the city is thanking Edmontonians, Albertans and Canadians for their support during his recovery.

"I have been very moved by your encouragement," Const. Mike Chernyk wrote in an open letter posted on the Edmonton Police Service's website Nov. 24.

"The last eight weeks have finally returned to normal for me. I cannot believe the outpouring of support I've received."

The 48-year-old officer was directing traffic outside at an Edmonton Eskimos game at Commonwealth Stadium on Sept 30 when a white Chevrolet Malibu drove through a barrier and into Chernyk. He was airborne several metres and landed on the pavement. The man behind the wheel then got out of the vehicle and started stabbing him.

Chernyk fought back and the man fled on foot. He later ran down four pedestrians with a stolen U-Haul van on Jasper Avenue.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif faces multiple charges in relation to the attacks, including five charges of attempted murder.

Return to duty

Before the puck dropped at the Edmonton Oilers home opener against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 3, the home team honoured Chernyk in a special ceremony.

Cherynk had recovered from his injuries enough to make an appearance on the ice pre-game.

Two weeks later, on Oct. 19, the 10-year veteran of the force was back to work.

"This incident will not deter me from my police career. If anything, it has made me and my police family stronger, and seems to have united Canadians from coast to coast," Chernyk wrote in his open letter.

"I've received emails from people I've never met, including other officers who said that what I did has made them more vigilant and want to train harder," he wrote.

"We get into policing because we want to help people and do the right thing for the right reasons, so if what happened to me inspires people and brings them together, then I really can't ask for more than that."

Cherynk thanked people for their "kind words, well wishes and cards."

"It is this continued support that has fuelled me to heal and return to work," he wrote.

Chernyk said would like to stay out of the spotlight, but that he remains dedicated to policing the city.