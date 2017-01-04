Edmonton police stopped more drivers during the 2016 holiday Checkstop campaign, but laid one less impaired driving charge than the previous year's campaign.

Police stopped more than 3,500 drivers this year, charging 41 with impaired driving.

In 2015, police stopped more than 3,100 vehicles, while laying 42 impaired-driving charges.

Drivers were pulled over at traditional Checkstop sites as well by roving patrols looking for drunk drivers.

Edmonton police say almost 10 per cent fewer impaired-driving charges were laid in all of 2016 than 2015.

In 2016, impaired driving arrests tallied 1,437 compared to 1,587 in 2015.