Charges have been withdrawn against a Fort McMurray man accused last year in the sexual assault of a minor.

Shawn Giles was charged in July 2016 with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference after Wood Buffalo RCMP investigated the assault of a person under the age of 16.

At the time, investigators said they believed the alleged crimes had taken place at a day home Giles operated in the Timberlea neighbourhood.

The charges were withdrawn on Monday.