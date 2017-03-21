A man and woman are facing charges after a tossed Slurpee led to a rifle being brandished in a south Edmonton parking lot.

Edmonton police say the driver of a Ford truck threw the Slurpee at a white Chevrolet Suburban in the parking lot of a shopping centre that includes a Toys R Us and a Walmart.

The incident occurred near Calgary Trail and G.A. MacDonald Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The driver of the Suburban allegedly pulled a rifle out of the vehicle and waved it around before leaving the scene.

The Suburban was located a short time later by police who arrested the driver on an outstanding warrant.

Police searched the vehicle and found three knives, a loaded Winchester rifle, an unloaded SKS rifle, a prohibited SKS magazine and several rounds of ammunition.

The male driver of the Suburban has been charged with 12 firearms-related offences and breach of recognizance. The female passenger of the vehicle is facing eight firearms-related charges and breach of recognizance.

Both suspects are awaiting a bail hearing.