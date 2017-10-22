Edmonton police are looking to speak with witnesses after a teen allegedly punched eight people at a McDonald's restaurant north of downtown on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the McDonald's at 105th Street and 111th Avenue, police said in a media release.

The 19-year-old suspect appeared to be intoxicated, McDonald's manager Connie Domingo said. The trouble started when he walked out of the washroom.

"He punched everybody who was in his way," she said, including a woman and her six-year-old daughter.

"Some of the customers [said], 'Why are you punching, especially the little girl?' When the customers asked him, he tried to punch everybody," Domingo said.

A McDonald's staff member was injured while trying to stop the man, Domingo said.

"My crew tried to put him outside together with two customers," she said.

"One of the customers was bleeding and one of my crew was also bleeding, his nose, and he has some bruises on his shoulder."

Domingo said the suspect was wearing a blue mask and she'd never seen the man before. She said he did not have a weapon on him.

Police arrived about 15 minutes after the incident began, Domingo said. The man was being held down on the ground outside the restaurant by three people.

Police say eight people were allegedly assaulted by the suspect. They have spoken to three of them but would like to speak to the other five, who were no longer at the restaurant when they arrived.

The little girl who was allegedly punched is OK, Domingo said.

"We also want to ensure that the individuals who had direct contact with the suspect, are doing well," Edmonton Police Service Const. Douglas MacDougall said in a media release.

Paramedics were called to the restaurant but no one was taken to hospital, police say.

The suspect is in custody and charges are pending.