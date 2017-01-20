A 58-year-old Grande Prairie woman has been charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing death in a fiery head-on crash in May 2016 that killed a mother and two of her children.

The woman was the driver of an SUV that struck two other vehicles on a bridge on Highway 2 west of the Driftpile Cree Nation reserve on May 1 last year.

The westbound SUV first struck an eastbound car carrying two 17-year-olds.

It then struck the eastbound van carrying the woman and her three children. The van caught fire.

A man filling his vehicle at a nearby gas station ran to the van and pulled a four-year-old girl to safety.

The scene of a three-vehicle pileup on May 1, 2016 just east of High Prairie, Alta. (RCMP)

The fire was too far advanced to save the rest of the family: Bertha Giroux, 36, her son Keegan, 11 and daughter, Grace, nine months.

Kira Giroux, 4, was taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton, where she was treated for burns and a broken bone.

The two 17-year-olds in the first car struck by the SUV were treated on scene for minor injuries.

The female driver of the SUV was flown to hospital in Edmonton with serious injuries.

She now faces three counts of criminal negligence causing death and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. She is scheduled to appear in High Prairie provincial court on Jan. 30.

Driftpile is 325 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.