Wood Buffalo RCMP have laid criminal charges in the deaths of two pedestrians in their 50s last week.

A 48-year-old Fort McMurray man is charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death, police said in a news release Monday.

The man has been released on cash bail and will appear in Fort McMurray provincial court Sept. 20.

A 52-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were killed as they crossed a street Wednesday evening in a north-end neighbourhood.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pair was arrested on scene.

RCMP investigate the scene of last Wednesday's collision in which two pedestrians died. (David Thurton/CBC)