St. Paul RCMP have charged a Saddle Lake man following a fatal 2016 hit and run on the Saddle Lake First Nation reserve northeast of Edmonton

Romeo Quinney, 27, was pronounced dead on the scene.

ON Nov. 26, 2016, RCMP had been dispatched to a report of a pedestrian lying down on a roadway.

A witness who pulled over to try to help told police that while the man was lying on the road, a white Ford F-150 struck him.

The truck then collided with a nearby vehicle before taking off. The vehicle was later recovered in Saddle Lake.

A 44-year-old man is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and driving while disqualified. He was scheduled to appear in St. Paul provincial court Thursday.

Saddle Lake is about 170 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.