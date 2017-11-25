Several charges, including abduction and assault, have been laid against a 31-year-old man in connection with the attempted kidnapping of his three-year-old daughter.

Police were called to a residential neighbourhood in Edmonton's northwest Thursday around 8:45 a.m for an alleged abduction of a young child.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were told the man assaulted his former common-law partner before leaving the home with his daughter. He also allegedly threatened to harm himself and his daughter.

The man then fled with the child to Spruce Grove.

Police say the father was not legally allowed near the Edmonton residence.

Two RCMP vehicles surrounded the gated Spruce Grove neighbourhood of Heritage Creek Thursday afternoon while they waited for a warrant to enter the home.

RCMP told residents to stay inside their homes while they continued to investigate the scene. Others were asked to stay away from the neighbourhood.

Community members said a helicopter was also deployed to look for the man and circled the area for at least two hours.

The man was later arrested without incident at the residence and remains in Edmonton police custody.

Police said the man and woman both suffered minor injuries in their dispute.

The man is facing charges of mischief under $5,000, assault, breach of conditions, abduction and uttering threats.