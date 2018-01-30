Charges have been stayed against the driver of an Edmonton Transit bus that struck and killed 13-year-old girl in a marked crosswalk in late 2016.

The bus driver had been charged under the Traffic Safety Act with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The Crown has now determined that the case did not meet the standard of "reasonable likelihood of conviction."

On the evening of Nov. 26, 2016, 13-year-old Mariama Sillah was on her way to get a sandwich after leaving her northeast townhouse.

She was hit by an Edmonton Transit bus when she was walking southbound in a marked crosswalk across 137th Avenue near 40th Street.

The bus driver had been making a left turn from 40th Street southbound onto 137th Avenue.

At the time, police said the driver struck Sillah unknowingly and dragged her across the pavement. The driver didn't stop after the collision.

The charge against the driver was laid in December 2016.

Mariama Sillah was on her way to get a sandwich when she was killed by an Edmonton Transit bus in 2016. (Supplied)

Statement from Crown

The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service issued a statement about the staying of the charges.

"A key duty of a Crown prosecutor is to continuously assess a case, ensuring that all aspects of the evidence are carefully considered at every stage of a prosecution," said Eric Tolppanen, assistant deputy minister, Alberta Crown Prosecution Service.

"In this case, the Crown's review of the evidence including witness statements, physical evidence and video of the police interview of the defendant revealed that it could not be proven that the accused was negligent while driving through the crosswalk."

"We know this news can be difficult, and our thoughts remain with the victim's family at this time."

The Crown has met with the victim's family to explain why the charge was stayed.

Days after the collision the city said it would be conducting a complete review of the Edmonton Transit System.

In October, an Edmonton Transit spokesperson said investigations of incidents are conducted under the city's normal processes and procedures.

"We are unable to comment further due to legal and privacy considerations," the spokesperson said in an email.

