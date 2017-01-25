A judge in Fort McMurray has issued an order allowing the RCMP to remove a blockade protesting the construction of a natural gas pipeline near Fort McMurray.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Keith Yamauchi issued the order for demonstrators with the Chard Métis Society to clear their protest camp by 4 p.m. today. For the past week, as many as 15 protesters have been gathering outside the pipeline's construction site for a "peaceful" protest.

Chard is a hamlet about 120 kilometres south of Fort McMurray on Highway 881.

The pipeline, being constructed by TransCanada Corp., is a 20-km section that will connect to the existing Kettle River line. The federal cabinet approved the pipeline's expansion in October 2016.

Raoul Montgrand, president of the Chard Métis Society, said TransCanada repeatedly ignored his community's right to be consulted about the project. People in Chard are also concerned about the environmental impact of the pipeline route, which will run underneath the community's key water source.

In court documents, TransCanada said the company provided community members with numerous opportunities to review, submit questions and comment on the project.

The company said that during its 2015 review and assessment process it received more than 100 questions from Chard, as well as statements about how the project would affect the community's traditional land use and Indigenous and treaty rights.

The TransCanada Christina Lake section is a 20 kilometer natural gas pipeline and it will connect to the existing Kettle River line. (TransCanada)

TransCanada also said in affidavits the company needed to finish construction in March before the ground thaws.

The company said if substantial work isn't completed by February construction would involve more costly measures such as mats to protect the ground from being damaged by heavy equipment.

Court documents indicate that TransCanada's wholly-owned subsidiary Nova Gas Transmission Ltd. incurs an estimated standby cost of $185,000 each day construction cannot proceed.

TransCanada said if the pipeline is delayed a year, losses could be around $5 million.

"There is an extremely narrow opportunity for Nova Gas Transmission Ltd. to meet the completion date," project manager Christa Kilbourne said in an affidavit. "Strict adherence to the construction schedule is essential."

