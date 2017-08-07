As many concerts goers left the site of the 25th annual Big Valley Jamboree in a long line of RVs, trucks and trailers on Monday, some were looking ahead to next year with a little hesitation.

Organizers plan to add another 200 VIP seats up front, a walk-out platform jutting out from centre stage and two standing-room areas in front of the stage on either side of the platform.

Trixstar Productions, which stages the Camrose festival, said the changes will allow artists to connect better with fans.

But the add-ons will also push back regular ticket holders.

"They are putting … a mosh pit at the front of the stage, which will move everybody back about 15 feet," said Betty Chaba, who reserves seats for her family a year in advance.

Betty Chaba, a Big Valley Jamboree regular, is worried changes coming to next year's event will leave fans sitting further from the stage. (CBC)

"They're adding in more VIP seats, which moves us reserve people who have bought and supported them for 24 years … farther back. It's not fair."

Trixstar spokesperson Mike Anderson said the standing-room pits will accommodate younger fans at the festival, which drew 24,000 people over the long weekend.

"The artists have been asking for that for a long time," he said. "We knew we needed to make some changes to give a better fan experience."

On Saturday night, country star Keith Urban requested fans be allowed to come up to the front of the stage to get closer to the band, a move the company permitted, even though it was against concert rules.

Thousands of fans camp every year on the site at the Big Valley Jamboree in Camrose. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

But those invited to stand in front ended up blocking the view for people in the reserved ticket rows.

The decision to add more VIP seats was fuelled by demands from fans, Anderson said.

"The demand for it has been incredible," he said. "We just wanted to give what our audience has asked for."

Chaba said she intends to return in 2018.

"I love country music — and I love spending time with my family," she said.

As for 2019, when prices are expected to go up, she said she hasn't yet made up her mind.