Edmonton police were investigating Wednesday after a crash involving a Honda SUV, a minivan, a parked vehicle, a school bus and an unoccupied home.

According to police, witnesses reported that a Honda Pilot westbound on 150th Avenue at 89A Street hit a minivan, then veered into a parked vehicle.

The parked vehicle then hit a school bus that wasn't carrying any children.

The Honda Pilot veered off the road and came to a stop against the wall of an unoccupied home.

​Police said it doesn't appear any of the occupants in the vehicles suffered serious injuries.

These vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in north Edmonton. (John Shypitka/CBC)

Eric Estabrooks, the son-in-law of the bus driver, came to check on her as soon as he heard about the incident.

"I didn't know any details until I pulled up and when I finally walked up and saw that her bus was just sitting there and it wasn't sideways or anything, I had a bit of a sigh of relief," Estabrooks said.

"I was able to check in on her right away. And she's sitting, she's laughing, she's fine. Probably still sore a little bit but she's OK, she's not hurt."

Police do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the collision.