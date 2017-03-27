A new horse racing track in Leduc County has received approval from the Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission.

The $50 million Century Mile Entertainment Centre will have a track, grandstand, slot machines, off-track betting and food and beverage outlets.

Paul Ryneveld, general manager of the Century Downs track near Calgary, said construction is expected to start this spring with an opening in late summer 2018.

He said the location adjacent to Edmonton International Airport is ideal.

"The accessibility and the infrastructure there is superior to many other locations that may have been available in the Edmonton market," he said.

"You have two exits off the QE2. You will ultimately be able to see it from the QE2. There's all the traffic that goes to the airport. It's such a great piece of land there and such a great location."

The project, which will have a one-mile track, was approved by Horse Racing Alberta last year.

The track at Edmonton Northlands which will close as soon as Century Mile starts operations.

Century Casinos also operates the Century Downs racetrack near Calgary which opened in April 2015.