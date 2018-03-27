Central Alberta RCMP seek masked men in robbery, assault on elderly man

Central Alberta RCMP are searching for three masked thieves who assaulted an elderly man earlier this month and fled the scene on a stolen ATV.

Around 2:30 a.m. on March 14, a homeowner in rural Clearwater County went outside to check on his truck and came across the suspects in his garage, police said Tuesday.

A confrontation occurred and the property owner was assaulted, police said.

After the assault, one suspect fled the property on the owner's ATV, while the other two men drove off in a small four-door sedan they arrived in, police said.

The homeowner was in hospital Tuesday afternoon recovering from non life-threatening injuries.

'I'm asking them to come forward'

RCMP dispatched to the scene tracked down the ATV but the driver fled on foot.

Sniffer dogs were called in but the suspect was never found. The stolen ATV was returned to the owner.

Police said they have identified persons of interest in the case.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

"I'm confident that there are people who have information on this incident and I'm asking them to come forward," RCMP Sgt.Jay Penner said in a statement.