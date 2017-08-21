RCMP are searching for some rowdy revellers after a school was trashed during a drunken field party in central Alberta.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, police arrived at the Satinwood School site near Joffre to find hundreds of people "drinking, playing loud music and causing a disturbance," Blackfalds RCMP said in a news release.

Between 100 and 300 teenagers were at the unsanctioned party.

They were lighting fireworks, there was a large bonfire burning on the grounds and fights had started to break out, police said.

As soon as officers arrived, the crowd fled on foot and in cars. The damage they left behind was immediately apparent, police said.

Partygoers ripped down outdoor arena boards and used them as a firewood, RCMP said. (Blackfalds RCMP)

Outdoor arena boards had been kicked down and used as firewood in the bonfire. No one had gained entry into the school, but some windows on the building had been smashed out.

Police are asking anyone with information on the vandals to call Blackfalds RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Due to declining enrolment, Satinwood school was closed to students since 2014. It has since re-opened as Genesis Protestant Reformed School.

Joffre is located 20 kilometres northeast of Red Deer.