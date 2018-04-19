Celeigh Cardinal rakes in 7 nominations for Edmonton Music Awards

It might be faster to list the categories at the 2017 Edmonton Music Awards Celeigh Cardinal wasn't nominated for.

The powerhouse singer-songwriter from Edmonton made the list seven times, earning nominations for singer-songwriter of the year, single of the year, album of the year and female artist of the year.

Cardinal admits she was a little emotional when she got news of the nominations.

"I cried. I'm a crier though. It kind of runs in my family," Cardinal said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"I was really overwhelmed. When you submit for awards, you never know, and this was my first time submitting for the Edmonton Music Awards.

"I shared the news with my family and we all kind of enjoyed that moment together."

'Always been singing'

Cardinal said she's always had a passion for music and never doubted that it was her calling.

She performed often during her early years in Grande Prairie.

"I've pretty much always been singing," Cardinal said. "I started actually singing melodies when I was three-months-old and started performing when I was four.

"It's the only thing I'm really good at so I pursued it heavily."

Cardinal, who is of Cree and Metis ancestry, also earned a nod for Indigenous recording of the year.

While she joked that she maybe isn't the most reliable role model, Cardinal was serious about the role Indigenous artists have to play in the industry.

"Growing up as someone that looks like me, a Native gal, there wasn't a lot of representation in music for me," Cardinal said.

"We all know Buffy Sainte-Marie but that's pretty much it, so for me, it's really important for there to be well-known Indigenous artists in Canada for us to look up to."

Cardinal has been on the road promoting her album, Everything and Nothing At All since it was released last year. She played the summer music circuit across North America and recently staged some showcase performances in Sweden.

She'll be hitting the road again this summer, bringing with her a set list that blends rock, blues and soul.

Cardinal attributes her eclectic tastes for her genre-crossing sound.

"I'm not surprised that the music that comes out of me is all over the place. It makes sense," she said.

"I typically lump everything into singer-songwriter. It's easier than trying to put a genre on it."