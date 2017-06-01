#CBCfit is searching for the best way to break a sweat.

Edmonton AM director Tim Adams and personal trainer Chris Tse will be hopping into some of best fitness classes in the city centre.

Every week, they'll test out a new heart-pounding program to help you find the perfect fitness fit.

Any athlete, even a washed-up one like me, wants to feel like a pro.

You want that first-class treatment in a first-class facility.

The Base by River Valley Health is that place.

It's huge and full of all the top-of-the-line equipment, its own indoor mini track and the athletes using the facility are there to work hard.

Chris Tse, owner of Blitz Conditioning and my copilot for #CBCfit, says there are few places in the city that can match the level of investment that has been put into this place.

And it's not just the look of The Base, there's an energy that motivates you.

That energy pours over into the instructor-led classes.

The noon-hour boot camp we checked out was called "hockey legs." It's built around dry-land training that a hockey player would do.

The lunchtime classes at The Base are always themed on a sport, but change daily. So this workout was "hockey legs," but the next one could have a basketball or soccer focus.

Chris Tse pushes a heavy sled as fitness instructor Caitlin Connell looks on. (John Shypitka/CBC)

Our instructor, Caitlin Connell, started us off with a solid warm-up. Then we moved into four sets of activities including running sprints and planks, kettlebell squats, wall balls and sled pushes and finally all-out bike sprints.

In other words, legs, legs and more legs.

I loved it because it was built on exercises I don't regularly do and the instructor was fun, knowledgeable and motivated. Also, there was a little bit of competition.

Five stars, just about

The other people in the class were there to go hard and I wanted to perform alongside them.

Personally, I could see myself going regularly and for me it's a near five-star workout.

But here's a warning.

River Valley Health sells it like it's for anyone — a total beginner could fit in and keep up.

Chris Tse and I don't agree.

The average person walking into this workout would have a hard time.

When doing these reviews I always think about my friends who wrestle with fitness and body image and I just can't see them enjoying this out of the gate.

Could be intimidating

While I love the environment, I could see it being very intimidating.

It's also an incredibly demanding workout and I know people who would find that bit of competition frightening.

If you didn't like gym class as a kid, I'm not sure you would feel totally comfortable.

Further, a number of the exercises lacked clear instructions.

For example, Chris only recently introduced me to sled pushes and wall balls. During the class there was very little direction on form.

Similarly, we did kettlebell squats, which I'd never done, and there was no explanation of how to hold the weight.

Frustrating for Chris

That sounds straightforward — hold the weight and squat — but other people in the class were using different techniques and I had no idea why, or which to try.

Lastly, the weight we loaded on the sled for pushing didn't vary. There was one weight for men and another weight for women. Your fitness level or size didn't matter.

This means Chris, weighing in at 146 pounds, was pushing the same as me at 186.

I have 40 pounds on the guy, yet expectations didn't change and I could see the effect.

To put it nicely, Chris has to be the best at things and he was getting frustrated the cards were stacked against him in a quasi-competitive environment.

A win if you're an athlete

Competition aside, Chris says that for safety reasons and to help people reach their goals, the weight should variable.

This shouldn't been seen as a big knock against the place.

The Base could make some simple changes, or people trying the class could be prepared to ask for help to tailor the workout to their abilities.

Overall, it's an incredible facility and Caitlin Connell, the instructor, made me feel like an athlete again.

If you have even a little athletic background, this is a place that will make you feel like you're in a Nike commercial. You should check it out.