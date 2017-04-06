#CBCfit is searching for the best way to break a sweat.

Edmonton AM director Tim Adams and personal trainer Chris Tse will be hopping into some of best fitness classes in the city centre.

Every week, they'll test out a new heart-pounding program, to help you find the perfect fitness fit.

Better Body Bootcamp

MacEwan University

10800-105 Ave.

Cost: $15

Date Visited: Feb. 28, 2017

I've never been a guy that goes to fitness classes.

I always thought I knew what I needed to know about fitness and who wants to dress up in spandex and a sweatband? But the industry has changed drastically since the days of Richard Simmons.

MacEwan University's Better Body Bootcamp is an example of that.

This is not a group fitness, high intensity rah, rah kind of class. This is two times a week over a few months with the aim of helping you learn the fundamentals of exercise and meet your goals.

This class breaks down some of the strength exercises and equipment you might be intimidated to try on your own and puts them into four quick circuits instructed by a highly qualified trainer with a university degree in kinesiology.

Kyle Babiuk, fitness and lifestyle consultant for MacEwan, did the best job Chris Tse and I have seen so far in providing one-on-one attention.

The class size is really small, which helps, but Babiuk also puts together a style of workout where he moves easily from person to person giving tips and correcting form while helping you meet your goals.

That was really important with the types of exercises we were doing such as front squats, bear crawls and box jumps.

Check out the full workout here:

#CBCfit Better Body Bootcamp workout1:28

While the exercises were great, the drawback is atmosphere.

This is not that spin, rowing or high-intensity workout where it's go, go, go.

The gym is pretty standard and doesn't have the character of the boutique studios which do such a great job of giving you that workout vibe.

I would find it hard to walk in and feel inspired or even accountable to keep going and push myself each week.

I know that sounds like I'm blaming an environment for me being lazy, but in other classes keeping you motivated is on the trainer and the facility. They'll give you that nudge or push and the studio offers that "this is a cool place to work out" feeling. This class is a trade off essentially of atmosphere for quality of instruction.

Saying all that, here's what Chris has to say about the class.

#CBCfit Better Body Bootcamp review0:24

To sum up, the big wins here are the quality of exercises and instruction.

This is a great place to learn how to workout properly.

It's also well priced and easy to access in the downtown.

But if you're looking for a place to be inspired and motivated, there are better options.