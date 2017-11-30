Gloves, socks and hats that Edmontonians donated to CBC's winter clothing drive are being handed out to people on the streets.

Drivers with the Hope Mission's rescue van started to pass on the warm clothes Wednesday morning.

Though temperatures have been above freezing over the past few days, many of those the van stopped to help asked for dry socks and gloves.

"My feet are saturated," said Owen Gerun, who slept outside Tuesday night. "When I woke up, they didn't feel cold. But then when I went outside, and now I can feel it, because my socks are soaked."

Gerun, 34, said he's grateful to Edmontonians who make clothing donations.

Rescue van driver Ed Major, who has been in his current job 11 years, has seen for himself the difference donated gloves, socks and hats can make.

"They're huge," he said. "Every year we see people with amputated fingers and toes. Without socks, without gloves, there is great risk of frostbite."

CBC is running a warm winter clothing drive until Friday.

We're accepting donations of new gloves, socks and hats at our studios inside Edmonton City Centre Mall.

The clothes are being shared with agencies that work with the homeless.