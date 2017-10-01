CBC's Night at the Needle event has been cancelled because of the acts of suspected terrorism in Edmonton late Saturday.

The Night at the Needle was a live event planned for Monday evening. It was set to tackle some of the municipal issues facing the city's downtown such as homelessness, transportation and crime.

"In light of last night's suspected terrorist attack, we have made the difficult decision to cancel CBC's Night at the Needle event," Chuck Thompson, head of public affairs with CBC English Services, said in a statement.

"We fully acknowledge some will feel we should have gone ahead with the event but after carefully considering all of the factors, we feel we've made the right decision.

"In the coming weeks and on all of our platforms, we will continue to offer coverage and opportunities for Edmontonians to engage on the issues facing our downtown.

"Our hearts go out to the individuals and their families whose lives were affected by this tragic event."