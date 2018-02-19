The Alberta Provincial VEX Robotics Championship geared up at NAIT this morning, with 45 teams battling for three spots in the upcoming world championship in Louisville, Ky.

Teams of high school students from across the province programmed robots to stack cones on top of goal posts to earn points in a variety of categories.

Some of the goals were mobile and some stationary, requiring different programming and design tactics for the students.

"I like how it combines a lot of engineering aspects, for example, programming. This is a real-world programming application," competitor Isaac Fung said.

The robots were built and tested over a few months. Regional competitions are held in Edmonton and Calgary ahead of the provincial championship.

The VEX Robotics World Championship will be held in Louisville, Kentucky from April 25th to 28th, 2018.