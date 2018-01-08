CBC News Alberta January 07, 2018
Air Date: Jan 07, 2018 11:00 PM MT
The latest Alberta news and weather on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11 p.m.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Monday
Periods of snow
-1°C
Tuesday
Snow
-10°C
Wednesday
Chance of flurries
-20°C
Thursday
Cloudy
-19°C
Friday
A mix of sun and cloud
-8°C
Latest Edmonton News Headlines
- Family of Edmonton woman who went missing a month ago hopes she'll come home
- Environment minister says she's not responsible for 'eat less meat' tweet
- Sylvan Lake celebrates hometown hero and gold medal goal-scorer Tyler Steenbergen
- Oilers' offensive woes continue in loss to Blackhawks
- 'It's very special': Edmonton families celebrate Ukrainian Christmas
Edmonton Index Promos
Top News Headlines
- Golden Globes triumphs for Big Little Lies, Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri
- Rescuers find 2 missing snowmobilers near Revelstoke, B.C.
- Steve Bannon backs off comments about Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russians
- Oil tanker burning off China's coast at risk of exploding
- Is it time to slap a 'sin' tax on meat?
Most Viewed
- Adorable new video of Alberta quadruplets goes viral
- Family of Edmonton woman who went missing a month ago hopes she'll come home
- 'It's very special': Edmonton families celebrate Ukrainian Christmas
- Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists
- Métis Nation of Alberta calls re-election of local president 'a sham'
- Identical Alberta quadruplets star in cute Christmas photo shoot
- Identical Alberta quadruplets celebrate first birthday, smash cake
- Alberta parents of identical quadruplets use colour coding to tell them apart
- Alberta Holocaust denier reportedly arrested in Germany
Don't Miss
-
Edmonton man keeps unopened Christmas gift from girl who dumped him 47 years ago
-
YEAR IN REVIEW
Edmonton's Best Restaurants 2017
-
Here's how Alberta's carbon tax increase will affect you in 2018
-
Teenage girls, branded by pimps or boyfriends, get fresh start at Edmonton tattoo studio
-
Online outrage after Canadian TV host kills cougar in northern Alberta
-
Video
Like Nixon in China, Notley sees herself as an unlikely champion opening doors