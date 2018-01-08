CBC News Alberta January 07, 2018

Air Date: Jan 07, 2018 11:00 PM MT

CBC News Alberta January 07, 201830:01

The latest Alberta news and weather on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11 p.m.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Monday

Periods of snow

-1°C

Tuesday

Snow

-10°C

Wednesday

Chance of flurries

-20°C

Thursday

Cloudy

-19°C

Friday

A mix of sun and cloud

-8°C

More Weather | |

Edmonton Index Promos

Don't Miss