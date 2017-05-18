#CBCfit is searching for the best way to break a sweat.

Edmonton AM director Tim Adams and personal trainer Chris Tse will be hopping into some of best fitness classes in the city centre.

Every week, they'll test out a new heart-pounding program to help you find the perfect fitness fit.

We have now tried about 10 different styles of group fitness classes in Edmonton and themes are emerging.

Blitz Conditioning owner Chris Tse and I have been to everything from boutique studios for rowing and barre classes to big gyms such as GoodLife Fitness for high-intensity classes.

This week we take a pause from rating classes to talk about five issues to be aware of before you sign up for a class.

1. Find a great instructor

Tim: The instructor makes the class. For me, the best instructors have energy, education and a passion for what they teach. They are fun, natural and welcoming, but also authoritative.

Chris: Good instructors take command of a room and make an hour fly by. Great instructors combine this energy with solid biomechanical principles — exercises are chained together so that it feels like you're getting a good workout and challenging specific body parts. It's not just about movement, it's about the science of movement.

Tim: If you are not feeling it with your instructor, move on. The options are endless and you'll find one who turns your crank.

2. Research the instructor

Tim: Always ask for an instructor's credentials. The fitness industry is not regulated, so there is no minimum standard an instructor must reach to run a class. That means anyone can start a class.

In our experience so far, we have found instructors who are the best at explaining an exercise and correcting form have gone to college or university to study kinesiology, personal training or another related fitness field.

There are many certifications a trainer can get without having a post-secondary education, and some are really good, but for the average person signing up for a class it is extremely difficult to decipher whether the certification your trainer holds is enough. We will be writing more about certifications soon.

Tracking fitness trends can make anyone sweat, says Edmonton-based personal trainer Chris Tse. (CBC Edmonton)

Chris: There are so many ways of getting into the industry. The difference in many instances may not be noticed until you have an acute or chronic, but preventable, injury. There are some great instructors who are self-educated and ones who have a lot of credentials, but as Tim says this industry is not regulated so it is buyer beware. Credentials, while difficult to understand, are at least a baseline for you to know how much time your instructor has spent on education.

3. Is your class using modifications?

Tim: Almost every class we've been to claims to be for everyone, but we can tell you, they are not. Some are way too hard for the average person, but if the class is described as safe for you, the instructor should be able to modify the exercise in the workout so you can do it safely.

Chris: There are lots of ways to modify. Whether that is changing the exercise itself, the weight used, or more rest time between intervals, it is about safety while performing the movements. You should be challenged to maintain a high intensity, but it should be catered to your fitness level. As you progress, there should be a way to increase both the difficulty and intensity.

If you are not getting personal attention and not feeling safe in every exercise, source out a better class.

Alyssa Schmidt, co-owner and head trainer at 4 Points Health and Wellness, leads a TRX and Moveball class that Tim and Chris tried.

4. Make sure it's fun

Tim: It's not worth slogging through a class. A class that's enjoyable will attract a wider community of like-minded people and that's when fitness gets really fun. Enjoy it.

Chris: I really like what is going on in the fitness industry. More options mean you can be picky about what you want out of your experience. You don't need to settle.

5. Pick a class that's a springboard

Tim: The secret is to pick a class that motivates you when you're in it but also inspires you to get active the rest of the week. I regularly use exercises on my own that I learned at a class.

Chris: At the very core of fitness we should be focused on having a more active lifestyle. There are few class or fitness regimens that are all-encompassing and will hit every body part possible in a way that adapts to every participant. Most instructors don't stick to one fitness regimen for their entire life, so why would they expect you to do the same?