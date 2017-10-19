Mike Tyson arrived in Edmonton one month before he was to defend his heavyweight championship in bout with Canada's Donovan 'Razor' Ruddock.

Tyson made downtown's Panther Gym his training venue and a condo on the North Saskatchewan River his temporary home.

Sparring partners were lined up for a chance to get into the ring with "Iron Mike."

Mike Tyson spars at the Panther Gym in Edmonton. (CBC)

It took 110 rooms at the Mayfield Inn to house Tyson's entourage of trainers and promoters much to the delight of hotel staff.

"I'm happy that he's here though," one Mayfield Inn employee said. "I think it's good for the city, something else up on Calgary."

The Mayfield Inn welcomes Mike Tyson and his entourage. (CBC)

Tyson wasn't shy with media. He trained in front of cameras and answered questions about boxing and his recent divorce from actress and model Robin Givens.

"I spoke to Robin a few times. You know, it's a very chaotic situation," Tyson said.

Mike Tyson answers the media questions after his first day of training in Edmonton. (CBC)

Tyson trained only for a few days in the city before the fight was postponed once Tyson began suffering chest pains.

The fight, which was set for Nov. 18, 1989, at Northlands Coliseum, was ultimately cancelled due to Tyson's condition.

Tyson will be back this year, his one-man-show tour will stop at the River Cree Resort and Casino on Nov. 25.

In the video, CBC's Holly Doan reports on the hype surrounding the boxing superstar, albeit briefly, at the height of his career.