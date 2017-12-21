The Singing Christmas Tree's last performance at the Central Pentecostal Tabernacle Church on 107 Avenue and 116 Street was bittersweet for the singers and the audience.

The church was built to showcase the Singing Christmas Tree with room for the four-storey-high tree accommodating 100 singers.

The church was built to accommodate the singing tree. (CBC)

The free event became a tradition to many in Edmonton and especially to those who lived nearby over the 39 years.

"It's kind of sad because it's in my neighbourhood and it was easy to get here," one concert-goer said.

For Martha Hastman, a 38-year veteran singer in the Singing Christmas Tree, performing Christmas carols all those years brought a sense of fulfilment.

"If I can bring a little bit of Christmas joy to them I feel like I've accomplished what we want to do," Hastman said.

Martha Hastman sings at the final performance in the Central Pentecostal Tabernacle Church. (CBC)

After the Singing Christmas Tree at the Central Pentecostal Tabernacle Church ended the concert in 2005, the singing tree came back in 2009 at the Jubilee Auditorium.

In the video, CBC's Andree Lau showcases parts of the last performance in the Central Pentecostal Church with comments from singers and fans of the Singing Christmas Tree.