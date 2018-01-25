On the heels of the success of the Silver Side Up album, Nickelback we're on top of the world and excitement about the Edmonton concert wasn't just from the sellout crowd.

Ryan Vikedal playing drums for Nickelback in 2002. (CBC) "This is the most special show out of a lot of shows we've played just because of me being from here," said Ryan Vikedal, Nickelback's drummer.

Vikedal was born in Brooks, Alta., but honed his drumming skills at Grant MacEwan Community College with teacher Brian Thurgood.

"He was always a very dedicated and hard worker. I was sure he knew what he wanted to do," Thurgood said.

Nickelback on stage in Edmonton in 2002. (CBC) The tour in support of the multi-platinum selling album took Nickelback around the world, but Vikedal felt the success wasn't going to their heads.

"We're still the same grounded four kids from a small town that are really into writing and playing music," he said.

Nickelback still performs today, but without Vikedal. He left the band in 2005.

In the video, CBC's Hadyn Jones talks with Vikedal about his Alberta roots. The video has clips from the sold-out 2002 Edmonton concert.