Skip to Main Content
Jan. 25, 2002: Welcome back to Edmonton, Nickelback

Notifications

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Jan. 25, 2002: Welcome back to Edmonton, Nickelback

On the heels of the success of the Silver Side Up album, Nickelback were on top of the world, and excitement about the Edmonton concert wasn’t just from the sellout crowd.

‘This is the most special show out of a lot of shows we’ve played’

John Zazula · CBC News ·
On Jan. 25, 2002, Nickelback returned to their home province and a sold-out crowd after achieving stardom in the music world. 2:12

On the heels of the success of the Silver Side Up album, Nickelback we're on top of the world and excitement about the Edmonton concert wasn't just from the sellout crowd.

"This is the most special show out of a lot of shows we've played just because of me being from here," said Ryan Vikedal, Nickelback's drummer.
Ryan Vikedal playing drums for Nickelback in 2002. (CBC)

Vikedal was born in Brooks, Alta., but honed his drumming skills at Grant MacEwan Community College with teacher Brian Thurgood.

"He was always a very dedicated and hard worker. I was sure he knew what he wanted to do," Thurgood said.

The tour in support of the multi-platinum selling album took Nickelback around the world, but Vikedal felt the success wasn't going to their heads.
Nickelback on stage in Edmonton in 2002. (CBC)

"We're still the same grounded four kids from a small town that are really into writing and playing music," he said.

Nickelback still performs today, but without Vikedal. He left the band in 2005.

In the video, CBC's Hadyn Jones talks with Vikedal about his Alberta roots. The video has clips from the sold-out 2002 Edmonton concert.

About the Author

John Zazula

Associate Producer

John Zazula is an associate producer at CBC and has been with the Corp. for more than 15 years. As a lifelong Edmontonian, John brings that experience to the job.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular now in news

    1. Find more popular stories

    Discover more from CBC

    More stories from us