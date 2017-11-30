Just when you finished buying all those holiday gifts and head out to a movie, ticket prices jumped from $6 to $6.50 in Edmonton Famous Players theatres.

"I think it's outrageous. It just getting higher and higher,' one moviegoer said.

Famous Players defended the price increase, saying it was due to the cost of the movies and maintenance of running the large movie theatres.

Independent Edmonton-area theatre Sword & Shield vowed to keep ticket prices low for the hits of that year like Hello Again, starring Shelley Long, and The Running Man.

"I'm kind of pleased in a way because our prices are $5 for adults, $4 for students and $3 for children and the prices will remain the same," said Herb Belcourt, owner of Sword & Shield.

Some moviegoers were not so pleased at having to pay the extra 50 cents for a seat.

"'I might as well just buy a VCR, sit at home, and rent a movie for three bucks," a Famous Players customer said.

For those not willing to pay $6.50 for a movie, there was always Tuesday night, when tickets were cheaper.

In the video, Colin MacLean explains why ticket prices were on the rise and gets colourful reaction from patrons in his Around Town feature.