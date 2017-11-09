The City of Edmonton introduced red light cameras 19 years ago in an effort to make roads safer for pedestrians and drivers. But not everybody supported the initiative, CBC reporter Lyle Cott learned.

The police said it was a way of testing drivers to see if they were living up to the rules of the road.

Dr. Louis Francescutti speaks about new traffic cameras. (CBC)

Safety expert Dr. Louis Francescutti also lauded the cameras.

"I'd love to see these cameras at every intersection," he said. "And what'll happen is people will understand that these are very serious consequences."

But drivers were less enthused.

"It's kind of sneaky," one motorist said.

Drivers who were caught in violation by the cameras were given warnings for the first month, but $57 fines were introduced after that.

Despite complaints about the cameras, they were shown to be effective at reducing driving violations.