Thirty years ago, Mayor Laurence Decore, in front hundreds of spectators, officially opened the Harbin Gate marking the entrance to Chinatown in Edmonton.

The assistant mayor from Edmonton's sister city, Harbin, China, also came to open the landmark.

Decore described the significance of the gate as "a symbol of the strength of 30,000 Edmontonians who are of Chinese origin, ... a symbol that they belong, that they built this city along with everybody else."

Mayor Laurence Decore speaking at the Harbin Gate opening ceremony. (CBC)

Underneath the gate a traditional Chinese dance of the dragon was performed accompanied by drums, cymbals and gongs.

The gate, modelled after the Gate of Heavenly Peace in Beijing, cost of more than $500,000, most of which was paid by the city.

In another tradition, many in attendance touched the tongue of the lions at the foot of the gate for bravery and good luck.

People touch the tongue of a lion at the Harbin Gate. (CBC)

The gate stood at the downtown location for nearly 30 years, until it was moved last April to a city storage facility to make way for LRT construction.

A new location for the gate has not yet been decided.

In the video, CBC's Christine Richey reports on the opening of the landmark and the ceremony.