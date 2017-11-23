When the Alberta government was forced into taking over the Highway Motor Inn on the south side, along with its strip bar Gear Jammers, nude dancing wasn't a business the government wanted to be in.

The province hoped to get the venue off the Alberta Treasury Branch's books as soon as possible.

The Gear Jammers tavern was under government ownership in 1989. (CBC)

"We own the building. We, as a matter of fact, do have a sale which is pending on it in the next 30 days," Dick Johnston, the provincial treasurer, said at the time.

Opposition to the government's ownership of the strip joint was immediate from the NDP and Liberals.

"I don't think there are any Albertans that think it's a good idea that public funds fund a strip joint," NDP MLA Marie Laing said.

Provincial NDP Marie Laing was strongly opposed to the government owning the bar. (CBC)

Liberal MLA Percy Wickman agreed, saying the government should get out of the stripping business.

"I think the province should immediately sit down with the management of the Highway Motor Inn and they should ask for this matter to come to a halt," Wickman said.

One patron of Gear Jammers was happy about the government ownership.

"They don't seem to be doing too good with Peter [Pocklington]," Ted Severin said. "If they can give him money, they might as well let somebody run this and make some money."

In the video, CBC's Dana Lewis gets reaction from MLAs and Gear Jammers' customers on the hotel falling into public hands.