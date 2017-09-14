The opening of Phase 3 of West Edmonton Mall doubled the size of what was then the world's largest mall.

Mini-golf, submarines, a dolphin marineland and a Spanish galleon were all added to increase traffic to the already No. 1 tourist attraction in the city.

Three of the new attractions which opened at West Edmonton Mall in 1985. (CBC)

Expanding the mall cost $650 million and increased the size from 2.2 million square feet to 5.2 million square feet.

Triple Five Corp., owners of West Edmonton Mall, said Phase 3 created 15,000 permanent jobs.

During the black-tie opening event, guests were treated to a meal with champagne, then proceeded to try out the new attractions in suits and dresses.

A pianist plays at the black-tie event to open West Edmonton Mall's Phase 3. (CBC)

The often publicity-shy Ghermezian brothers, who built West Edmonton Mall, were there to showcase their latest investment.

They continued to expand the mall with the Fantasyland Hotel in 1986, then in the late 1990s, Phase 4, with a Starbucks and movie theatre.

In the video, CBC's Anna Maria Tremonti highlights this expansion phase of West Edmonton Mall featuring the attractions which made the mall newsworthy.