National Hockey League players and team and owners were at odds while negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement the day before the scheduled start to the 1994-95 NHL season.

The players pledged not to strike while the two sides were still at the table. The owners countered by offering to extend training camp by two weeks and not pay the players.

The negotiations centred around escalating player salaries and unrestricted free agency for players aged 32 and older.

Wayne Gretzky wasn't hopeful the collective bargaining agreement would be reached in two weeks. (CBC)

"I just don't see how we're going to settle our situation in two weeks," said Wayne Gretzky.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said extending training camp wouldn't help resolve the issues between the league and the players.

"We are trying to do everything possible to preserve the season," Bettman said. "There are some profound issues that have to be dealt with and just putting them off doesn't address the problem."

Gary Bettman commissioner of the National Hockey League speaking to the media in 1994. (CBC)

Unable to reach an agreement, the owners locked out the players on Oct. 1, 1994, resulting in a work stoppage that lasted until Jan. 11, 1995.

The 1994-95 season was shortened to 48 games. The New Jersey Devils won the Stanley Cup.

In the video, CBC's Grant Gelinas reports on the NHL labour talks and how, for the first time in NHL history, the hockey season didn't start in the fall.