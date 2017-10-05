The 104-foot-long lunch counter at Kresge's in Westmount Shopping Centre served its last roast turkey dinner 25 years ago.

Famous for the length, the lunch counter featured red Naugahyde seats and was a gathering place for friends and food since it opened in 1955.

For long-time counter customers, the regular meeting spot was something to be missed.

"It's just a nice place to come and we're sure going to miss it,' said one regular diner.

A wide age range of customers came to the lunch counter. (CBC)

Nearby high school students often came to the lunch counter for more than just a hamburger.

"At McDonald's they just serve you so fast, you know, they don't even talk to you. She was talking to us and everything and she made us feel welcome," said one student.

The personal touch from lunch counter staff was what patrons said would be missed most, even calling the staff family.

Pat Olson worked at the lunch counter for nine years before it closed and talked about the relaxed atmosphere.

"Well, you just take a few minutes of your time and you do it. And the other customers don't mind because they know that you'll get to them sooner or later," Olson said.

Pat Olson serves coffee at the Kresge's lunch counter. (CBC)

Before Kresge's closed, Olson had already found a new job at a hospital cafeteria.

In the video, Grant Gelinas talks to customers in the final days of the Kresge's 104-foot-long lunch counter about the lasting legacy it had on its frequent diners.