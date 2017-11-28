CBC Edmonton News November 27, 2017
Air Date: Nov 27, 2017 11:00 PM MT
The stories and news makers that matter most to you weeknights after The National
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Tuesday
Mainly cloudy
4°C
Wednesday
Sunny
3°C
Thursday
Sunny
3°C
Friday
Sunny
0°C
Saturday
Sunny
-2°C
Latest Edmonton News Headlines
- Edmonton council votes to reconsider Holyrood development
- Former Calgary Stampeder charged with murder appears in court in a wheelchair
- Edmonton council advised to lower fees for adult massage parlours
- Edmonton arts community bands together in support of sexual abuse survivors
- WCB, workplace safety rules get major overhaul in new Alberta bill
Edmonton Index Promos
-
Ferris wheel, saunas, a gondola? The Edmonton Project weighs options for river valley
-
Worker killed at Edmonton concrete facility
-
'They're shell-shocked': Edmonton Oilers limp home from road-trip with playoff hopes fading fast
-
'We'll freeze to death': Homeless Edmontonians grateful for clothing donations
Top News Headlines
- Hidden crimes: An inside look at how police find human trafficking victims
- A hip-hop reckoning? Why Drake is sitting out the Grammys
- 'She's a person who wouldn't give up': Assault victim Marlene Bird wanted to tell her story
- Water got in missing sub's snorkel, caused short circuit, Argentine navy says
- Trump makes Pocahontas joke at event honouring Navajo veterans
Most Viewed
- 'Scary situation': Spruce Grove man, girlfriend missing after plane vanishes in B.C.
- From Calgary to Kabul: Former Alberta premier Alison Redford lands job in Afghanistan
- WCB, workplace safety rules get major overhaul in new Alberta bill
- Opioid overdose deaths in Alberta jump 40 per cent over last year
- Edmonton council advised to lower fees for adult massage parlours
- Red Deer RCMP ask public for help in identifying dead man
- Dog escapes hungry great horned owl in backyard attack
- Edmonton council votes to reconsider Holyrood development
- 'They're shell-shocked': Edmonton Oilers limp home from road-trip with playoff hopes fading fast
Don't Miss
-
CBC Investigates
Prison guards accused of using inmates as weapons to cover up alleged sexual harassment
-
Fort McMurray Métis hunter claims victory after province returns confiscated bear skin
-
Playwright digs deep into legend of Alberta's pioneering black cowboy
-
Is it time to regulate the massage therapy industry in Alberta?
-
Analysis
Kenney win of United Conservative Party leadership means clear choice for NDP
-
Video
Couple builds dream retreat with reusable scrap materials