CBC Edmonton News November 21, 2017
Air Date: Nov 21, 2017 11:00 PM MT
The stories and news makers that matter most to you weeknights after The National
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Wednesday
Chance of flurries mixed with ice pellets
3°C
Thursday
Cloudy
4°C
Friday
A mix of sun and cloud
3°C
Saturday
Sunny
-2°C
Sunday
Sunny
2°C
Latest Edmonton News Headlines
- Slave Lake mourns star hockey player who died in Edmonton
- 48 hours later, Eskimos coach stands by his 'unpopular' decision
- Vladimir Tarasenko records Gordie Howe hat trick as Blues beat up Oilers
- The Needle Vinyl Tavern closes indefinitely after former employee alleges sexual harassment
- West Edmonton Mall's micro mall a local take on holiday shopping
Edmonton Index Promos
-
The Needle Vinyl Tavern closes indefinitely after former employee alleges sexual harassment
-
Looming 'compassionate cuts' to Alberta budget worry nurse, teacher unions
-
Eskimos fans still scratching their heads over questionable call
-
Edmonton police officers sent to hospital after fentanyl investigation
Top News Headlines
- Proposed pot regulations open door to craft growers, licensing non-violent offenders
- 'You should go kill yourself': People living with facial differences remember bullying as they watch Wonder
- Alone, cold and forgotten: 4-year-old girl left on school bus, driver fired
- 'Mladic must answer for these crimes': Former Bosnian Serb general awaits war crimes verdict
- Olympic champ Gabby Douglas says she was abused by team doctor
Most Viewed
- The Needle Vinyl Tavern closes indefinitely after former employee alleges sexual harassment
- Slave Lake mourns star hockey player who died in Edmonton
- West Edmonton Mall's micro mall a local take on holiday shopping
- Alberta premier tells Ottawa to 'step up' to get pipelines built
- 48 hours later, Eskimos coach stands by his 'unpopular' decision
- Former Sobeys on Jasper Avenue and 104th Street gets new lease on life
- Death of MacEwan student found in south Edmonton ruled not criminal
- 'What the heck is going on?': Beaumont councillor asked to resign over unpaid utility bill
- 'I'm the mean mom': The holiday season's hottest toys and how to avoid the hype
Don't Miss
-
CBC Investigates
Prison guards accused of using inmates as weapons to cover up alleged sexual harassment
-
Fort McMurray Métis hunter claims victory after province returns confiscated bear skin
-
Playwright digs deep into legend of Alberta's pioneering black cowboy
-
Is it time to regulate the massage therapy industry in Alberta?
-
Analysis
Kenney win of United Conservative Party leadership means clear choice for NDP
-
Video
Couple builds dream retreat with reusable scrap materials