CBC Edmonton News January 08, 2018

Air Date: Jan 08, 2018 11:00 PM MT

CBC Edmonton News January 08, 201829:51

The stories and news makers that matter most to you weeknights after The National

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Tuesday

Snow at times heavy

-9°C

Wednesday

Chance of flurries

-19°C

Thursday

Sunny

-20°C

Friday

Sunny

-13°C

Saturday

Sunny

-3°C

More Weather | |

Edmonton Index Promos

Don't Miss