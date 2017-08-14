CBC Edmonton News August 13, 2017

Air Date: Aug 13, 2017 11:00 PM MT

CBC Edmonton News August 13, 201730:01

The stories and news makers that matter most to you weeknights after The National

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Monday

A mix of sun and cloud

22°C

Tuesday

Chance of showers

21°C

Wednesday

A mix of sun and cloud

20°C

Thursday

Sunny

24°C

Friday

Sunny

23°C

More Weather | |

Edmonton Index Promos

Don't Miss