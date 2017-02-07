CBC Edmonton News

Air Date: Feb 07, 2017 5:59 PM MT

CBC Edmonton News0:00

Stories that matter and analysis to make sense of what's happening.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Wednesday

Sunny

-11°C

Thursday

A mix of sun and cloud

-9°C

Friday

Chance of flurries

-8°C

Saturday

Sunny

-2°C

Sunday

Sunny

4°C

More Weather | |

Edmonton Index Promos

Don't Miss