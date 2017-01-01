It was an extraordinary year for news stories in the Edmonton region.

But many of CBC's most memorable stories stemmed from the Fort McMurray wildfire, which displaced about 90,000 people in May, the largest evacuation in Alberta history.

Other big stories during 2016 included the debate over pipelines and eventual approval of two projects, the heated controversy over an Alberta carbon tax, the Travis Vader murder trial and the provincial government's battle with religious schools over LGBTQ inclusion policies.

But some other stories — the heartbreak of a four-year-old girl brain damaged after a visit to the dentist, and the feel-good story of canine love caught on camera at a kennel in St. Albert — got the most clicks from our readers.

The list that follows identifies some our most popular stories from 2016.

Fort McMurray​ wildfire

The Fort McMurray wildfire was our top story in 2016. By late afternoon on May 3, the entire city was being evacuated, with many residents unsure if they'd ever see their home again.

Fort McMurray fire escapees forced to move again4:29

Many Fort McMurray residents fled to neighbouring communities of Anzac, Gregoire Lake Estates and Fort McMurray First Nation. A day later, people in those communities were asked to leave too.

No one died during the initial evacuation of the city. But two days later, 15-year-old Emily Ryan and her stepmother's nephew Aaron Hodgson were killed in a highway crash after escaping the flames. Ryan's father, Cranley, was a Wood Buffalo firefighter.

Emily Ryan (second from left) on the day of her parents wedding. (Supplied by family)

While re-entry to Fort McMurray began in early June, it was even longer for many residents waiting to begin to rebuild or get back in their homes. The last restricted area opened in early November.

Trip to dentist leaves Edmonton girl, 4, brain damaged, in pain

Amber Athwal was looking forward to her first day of kindergarten on Sept. 7. Instead, she went to the dentist that day and wound up in the hospital for months afterward. She stopped breathing during her trip to the dentist, causing significant brain damage. Her eyes sometimes opened, but seemed to be out of focus.

She now lives almost full-time at the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital because of her brain injuries.

"I want the public to join us and protest the dental association."1:03

Red Deer man punches cougar at Tim Hortons to save dog

A tale that warranted an "only in Canada" tag unfolded in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons restaurant on Boxing Day.

Will Gibb, an electrician from Red Deer, let his dogs Sasha and Mongo out for a run. Within minutes, he heard Sasha start yelping. Gibb saw "something wrapped around her" so he punched the creature on the side of the head.

It was then he realized he had come face to face with a cougar.

"I wasn't really analyzing it too much at the time," Gibb said. "All that was going through my mind is that I had to protect my dog."

'So I ran up, punched for what looked like the head'2:47

Sasha was treated by a veterinarian for bite wounds. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Good Samaritan comes to aid of police officer under attack

Eugene DeRose was driving home from work in February when he noticed an altercation between a police officer and another man. The man was attacking the police officer, so DeRose decided to intervene.

Bystander video shows Good Samaritan in action1:25

"I didn't even think, I just reacted," he told CBC News in February. With DeRose's help, the officer detained the man shortly after, and the officer was thankful for DeRose's actions.

Fox Creek fracking operation closed indefinitely after earthquake

In January, an earthquake that registered a 4.8 in magnitude was recorded just north of Fox Creek. Experts guessed it was related to fracking.

Fox Creek earthquake2:23

The Alberta Energy Regulator later confirmed the earthquake was induced by fracking activities in the area. It is the largest fracking-related earthquake ever recorded in Canada.

Labatt employees mourn the end of beer-for-life

Imagine free beer for life?

For more than five decades, Labatt employees in received an annual free perk — 52 cases containing 12 beers each. But in late October, Labatt vice-president Lindsay King said in a letter the perk would be phased out as of Jan. 1, 2019.

What free beer means to Labatt workers1:12

Jim Stirr, a local union president, fired back, saying the perk was a small price to pay to keep workers' satisfaction high, and that eliminating the freebie is "nickel-and-diming our retirees that put in a lot of work for many, many years."

Labatt did not disclose how much money the company would save as a result of the cutback.

Ex-UFC fighter killed in hit and run

Hours after proposing to his girlfriend, Ryan Jimmo was run over by a truck in a Whyte Avenue parking lot. His girlfriend, Roxie Reece, lay by his side as he struggled in pain. He died on the way to the hospital.

Ryan Jimmo and Roxie Reece. (Supplied)

Two men were charged with murder in connection to his death.

In this story, Reece speaks of the man she was prepared to spend the rest of her life with.

"It's important to me that people know that Ryan was not alone," Reece said.

Canine love story caught on candid camera in St. Albert kennel

A breakout at a kennel in St. Albert turned into one of the most touching stories of the year.

Surveillance video from Barkers Pet Motel and Grooming showed Maggie, an Australian shepherd cross, working her way out of her cage to comfort two whimpering puppies.

Dog stages breakout to get close to crying puppies0:54

When owner Sandi Aldred returned to the kennel, Maggie greeted her and led her to the puppies.

Maggie recently had a litter of her own. So Aldred believed the dog's maternal instincts kicked in. As soon as she let Maggie into the kennel, the dog cuddled with the puppies for the rest of the night.

"The puppies needed her and she needed them," she said. "It was pretty perfect."

Meat Loaf collapses onstage in Edmonton

A scary moment for fans of the singer Meat Loaf was caught on video at Edmonton's Jubilee Auditorium in June.

The 68-year-old performer, best known for the 1977 hit Paradise by the Dashboard Light, collapsed in front of fans after hitting a high note on a song.

An ambulance whisked him off to hospital. He later attributed the incident to severe dehydration.

Meat Loaf cancelled a concert scheduled for Cold Lake two days later.

Veteran rocker Meat Loaf collapses on stage2:30

Sylvan Lake mom goes viral with shoe lacing trick

When Kirsten Johnson was a teacher, she came up with a simple way to teach kids to tie their shoelaces.

Her seven-year-old's struggles with tying his own shoes inspired her to create a video she posted on YouTube.

Since the video was posted last summer, it has been viewed more than sixmillion times. Johnson has received much positive feedback from parents.

Dramatic footage shows 'fire tornado' in St. Albert

A phenomenon known as a fire tornado was so intense last April that it forced a St. Albert firefighter to jump into the lake to escape the heat.

Vincent Pashko was waiting for conditions to change while fighting the April 14 fire near Big Lake when his co-workers suddenly screamed at him to look out.

"I turned around and saw the big storm of ash coming towards me," Pashko recalled. "I could feel the heat coming up over my head, and I ran to Big Lake and dropped into the water to cool myself off."

A video of the incident was posted on social media by the St. Albert Firefighters Local 2130.

Pashko escaped safely but said it was the most dangerous situation he faced in his nine years as a firefighter.