An Edmonton woman attacked by man swinging a machete in a violent carjacking says she pleaded with her assailant to spare her life.

"I thought I was going to die," said the 38-year-old woman. "So I started pleading for my life."

CBC is not identifying the woman in order to protect her privacy. She spoke to CBC News Friday about her ordeal, revealing purple bruising on her upper right arm where she blocked the blows of her attacker's machete.

The attack at 118th Avenue and 104th Street was the first in a string of crimes that led police on a hunt from Edmonton to Saskatchewan.

'My team saved me'

The machete attack took place just before midnight Wednesday near 118th Avenue in a parking lot behind a residential building. The woman, who was on her way to work, didn't notice two men approaching.

She fended off the man with the machete as he grabbed the keys to her black Ford Fusion. When she fell to the ground, she noticed the second man had a shotgun. They demanded she hand over her wallet and glasses.

"Take anything, take anything," she remembered saying, emptying her pockets. They ordered her to leave with their bicycle before driving off.

The woman, who hasn't been able to sleep since the attack, believes the thick Edmonton Oilers jersey she was wearing protected her from more serious injuries from the machete.

"My team saved me," she said.

Ten minutes after the attack, another woman was robbed a few blocks away at 106th Avenue and 92nd Street. The suspect matched the description of one of her carjackers.

Gunshot and screams

In security video from the area, a gunshot and a woman's screams can be heard before a black vehicle is seen driving off.

Around 12:35 a.m, Strathcona RCMP were called to assist Edmonton police in the pursuit of the Fusion. At the same time, RCMP were called to reports of shots fired at the Holiday Inn Express on Broadmoor Boulevard in Sherwood Park.

Police found a man with wounds to his shoulder and neck.

A few minutes later, Vern Goulet was getting into his car at the Flying J gas station in Sherwood Park. A man with shotgun forced him from the Chrysler 300.

A second carjacking took place at the Flying J in Sherwood Park. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

As the men sped away, Goulet said he noticed a Ford Fusion following close behind.

A Fusion was later found on Highway 16 at Range Road 195 engulfed in flames.

On Thursday, after another vehicle theft from a home between Lloydminster and Maidstone, Sask., police arrested a 29-year-old man.

The man faces seven weapons and robbery charges in connection with incidents in Saskatchewan. He has a criminal history of assault, weapons and robbery convictions.

No charges have yet been laid in connection with the crimes in Sherwood Park or Edmonton.

RCMP are hunting for a second suspect who they describe as armed and dangerous.

The shooting victim from Sherwood Park remained in the hospital Friday with non-life threatening injuries.