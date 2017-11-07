Two people have been taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at an Edmonton auto detailing shop.

The incident happened at Aventus Auto Spa at 111th Avenue and 93rd Street just before 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.

That's when Edmonton Fire Rescue responded to a call from Alberta Health Services about the leak.

"[We] initially received a call from the body shop indicating that one of the residents there had passed out," said Edmonton district fire Chief Robert Bend at the sceneTuesday.

"The other, when we arrived, passed out when we got here. They were both removed from the premises and taken by ambulance to hospital."

The source of the leak was identified, according to Bend.

The auto shop was evacuated and so was the business next to it before firefighters began ventilating the area, according to Edmonton fire spokesperson Maya Filipovic.

The condition and identities of the victims are not known.

"I'm not sure whether they were employees or perhaps just people there doing business," Filipovic said.