It's a great Canadian truth that winter weather can be unpredictable, and the last place you want to be when it turns bad is on the highway.

Since we can't change the weather, the next best thing we can do is be prepared, says Canadian wilderness survival expert Bruce Zawalsky.

There are several staples every driver should keep in their car at all times, says Zawalsky. And there are things all drivers should be aware of if they find themselves stranded roadside.

