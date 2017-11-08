One person is dead and two are in hospital after a crash between a car and a pickup south of Morinville around noon Wednesday.

RCMP say a westbound car was turning north onto Highway 2 from Highway 37 when it was hit by a pickup heading east.

The driver of the truck wasn't injured but the driver of the car and the passenger of the truck were taken to hospital.

The passenger in the car died on the scene.

The identities and ages of those involved have not been released.

Both lanes of Highway 37 crossing Highway 2 were closed while RCMP investigated the cause of the crash, though alcohol and road conditions have been ruled out as factors.