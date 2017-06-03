Stony Plain RCMP are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a house and burst into flames early Saturday morning.

Police say the car drove into the home on Oatway Drive around 2:30 a.m. The fire quickly spread to the house, but no one was home at the time.

"My understanding is the family was out camping for the weekend and then this is the call they get from us early this morning," Cpl. Kimberly Mueller said.

"I'm sure they're devastated."

Three people in the vehicle — a 23-year-old passenger, a 19-year-old passenger and the 19-year-old female driver — suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

As for the possibility of charges being laid, Mueller said, "that's what we're looking into."