Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley is to reveal specifics today on how cannabis will be sold in Alberta when marijuana is legalized later this year.

A news conference is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. at the McDougall Centre in Calgary.

Premier Rachel Notley's government has already passed a bill outlining Alberta's plan for pot retail regulations.

Bill 26, An Act to Control and Regulate Cannabis, sets the minimum age of consumption at 18, the province's legal drinking age.



The measures in the bill would come into effect later this year, when possession of small amounts of cannabis is expected to become legal in Canada.



The bill addresses how and where cannabis will be distributed, sold and consumed in Alberta.

The legislation, announced last November, would allow for two kinds of cannabis retail sales in Alberta. Private operators will be allowed to sell cannabis in storefront locations while the province will handle online sales.

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission will be in charge of obtaining and distributing legal cannabis, in cigarette, oil and loose form, to private retailers in a model similar to how it handles beer, wine and spirits.



The AGLC will also be responsible for licensing retailers.

Under the legislation, cannabis will not be sold alongside alcohol, pharmaceuticals or tobacco.

The bill also says marijuana won't be allowed in existing no-smoking zones, or at playgrounds, sports fields and splash parks.

Additional aspects to the law – such as details around taxation and and regulations on how individual stores will operate — have yet to be announced.

Alberta has also passed rules to bring traffic penalties for drug-impaired driving in line with the rules for alcohol-related offences.

The federal government had hoped to make cannabis legal as of July 1, but the Senate is not expected to vote on the proposed law until June 7, which would push the implementation date into the fall.

According to the province, the hybrid model of government online sales and private retailers was borne out of public consultations with more than 60,000 Albertans.