Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta isn't taking a position on asking for an extension on the federal government's deadline for legalizing marijuana until she hears from other premiers on where they're at.

Legalization is up for discussion by the premiers on Wednesday at the Council of the Federation meeting in Edmonton.

Ottawa intends to legalize possession of small amounts of cannabis on July 1, 2018. The provinces, however, have to set their own rules on legal age, and how and where cannabis is sold.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Tuesday he wants provincial and territorial leaders to talk about a one-year extension. He wants more time to assess possible effects of legalization on trade with the United States and on driver safety.

But Notley was non-committal, saying it was premature to make that call.

"Certainly from the perspective of Alberta, we're focused on reaching those timelines," she said.

"But we're also signalling that there will be a challenge to do that and as we get closer to the deadline, we'll keep the federal government apprised of how we're meeting that challenge."

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said they were working towards the July 2018 deadline.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says Ottawa needs to delay marijuana legalization by a year. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press )

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said while he wouldn't have a problem with an extension, he wasn't sure if it had to be as long as a year.

As for the idea of having the same age for cannabis consumption across the country, Wall noted it would be good to avoid the lack of continuity seen in liquor regulations.

"It would be desirable but hard to pull off in a short period of time," he said.

McNeil said he favours 19 as the legal age and would like to see uniform age and regulations in all the Atlantic provinces. Pallister wouldn't commit to a number.

However, Notley didn't think it was that much of an issue. She said it was more important to keep pot away from children and keep the black market out of cannabis sales.

"On issues of access to alcohol, the country has managed to move forward with an inconsistent age across the country and that's probably something that can happen ultimately with cannabis," she said.

Notley said Alberta is currently consulting with Albertans on issues like the minimum legal age for marijuana use.

The Alberta government intends to have a draft framework ready by the fall.